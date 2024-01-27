Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 97.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 181,831 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 6,238,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,627. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $51.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

