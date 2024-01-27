Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Pool worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.39. 300,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,428. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

