Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 50,714 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 665,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,087. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

