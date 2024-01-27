Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,367 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after buying an additional 448,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after purchasing an additional 408,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

AIG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,063. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.