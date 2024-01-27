Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,882,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,782. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

