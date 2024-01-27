Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,821 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 6,315,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

