Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $15.77 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 950,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 14,265,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,174,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

