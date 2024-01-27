Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $31.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $31,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.40. 384,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,573. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $513.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

