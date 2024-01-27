Corient Private Wealth LLC Invests $34.67 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 352,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,665,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.53% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
TLH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.25. 1,276,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.93.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
