Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,749 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MLM traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.60. 173,555 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,169. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $510.81. The firm's fifty day moving average is $484.21 and its 200-day moving average is $453.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

