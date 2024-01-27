Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 352,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,243,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660,806 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,506.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,125,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,476 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $67,110,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,888,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,539. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

