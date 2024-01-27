Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 158,477 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $39.63. 8,126,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,182,759. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

