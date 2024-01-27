Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMC traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 2,047,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,417. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.93. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

