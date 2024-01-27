Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $27,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.78. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

