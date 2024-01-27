Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,180 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.86% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 63,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,408. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

