Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,449 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Allstate worth $27,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ALL traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $158.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,654. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

