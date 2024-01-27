Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 228,045 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228,045 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $35,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.62. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

