Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. 24,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,663. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $910.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.