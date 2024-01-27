Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 496,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 366,909 shares.The stock last traded at $13.69 and had previously closed at $13.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $363.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.02 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

