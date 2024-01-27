Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,148,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $184.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

