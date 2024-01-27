Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 38,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 49,427 shares.The stock last traded at $50.67 and had previously closed at $48.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVLG. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $653.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 586.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

