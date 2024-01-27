Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $169.80 million and $21.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

