Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells $327,872.49 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $327,872.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,025.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32.

On Monday, November 20th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

