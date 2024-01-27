Critical Survey: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and VTEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 11.69% 16.84% 10.61% VTEX -8.91% -6.34% -4.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sapiens International and VTEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $474.74 million 3.26 $52.60 million $1.06 26.47 VTEX $157.62 million 9.78 -$52.42 million ($0.09) -90.67

Volatility & Risk

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VTEX has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of VTEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sapiens International and VTEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 1 0 2 0 2.33 VTEX 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sapiens International currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. VTEX has a consensus target price of $7.29, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Sapiens International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than VTEX.

Summary

Sapiens International beats VTEX on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. The company also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens ReinsurancePro reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, and Sapiens ClaimsGo for workers' compensation. In addition, it offers financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Further, the company provides tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.