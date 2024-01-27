CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) PT Raised to $20.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

CFB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 327,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $735.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $93,067.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,484.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

