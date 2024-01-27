Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CUBI traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. 536,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,922. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.25.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,124,922.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

