CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Gap Up to $27.62

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $28.97. CVRx shares last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 18,880 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get CVRx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CVRx

CVRx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative net margin of 104.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. On average, analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the first quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 3,992.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.