Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $92.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.94.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,200,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,372 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 854,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 595,708 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.