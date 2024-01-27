D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $142.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.53. 3,806,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.