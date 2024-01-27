Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.95. 4,501,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,724. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.83, a PEG ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $136.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

