Dave Perrill Sells 30,000 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$129,000.00.
Dave Perrill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$51,500.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Dave Perrill sold 10,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$41,100.00.
HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %
CVE:HIVE traded up C$0.31 on Friday, hitting C$4.48. 906,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.05 and a 1 year high of C$8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.12. The company has a market cap of C$394.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 4.30.
HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
