David A. Hyman Sells 47,574 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

