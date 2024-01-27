David A. Hyman Sells 47,574 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
