Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.70

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 76122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $707.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

