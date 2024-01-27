Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $38,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 314.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Deluxe by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Deluxe by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 893.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of DLX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.97. 192,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,534. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 173.92%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

