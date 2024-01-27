Desjardins Trims Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Target Price to C$8.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HWX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.39. 386,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,566. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$5.66 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 35.85%. The business had revenue of C$144.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.5751391 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$420,692.83. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

