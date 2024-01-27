Desjardins Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.19.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.02. 3,855,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,279. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.86. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.8788927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.