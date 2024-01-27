Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $75.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of DVN opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

