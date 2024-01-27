dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.72 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.72 million and approximately $16,218.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,613,164 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/."

