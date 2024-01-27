DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 18,647.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212,114 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.75% of DHT worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DHT by 114.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 268.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,830,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,763,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -0.31. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

About DHT

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

