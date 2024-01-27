Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.12.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,540,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

