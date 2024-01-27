Diligent Investors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.94. 8,551,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.86. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average is $246.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

