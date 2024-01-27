Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10,528.8% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 774,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

