Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.34

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 16695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,738,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.