Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,673 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.83% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

DUHP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. 683,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,777. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

