Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.44. 559,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

