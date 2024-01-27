Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.37

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 36898820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

