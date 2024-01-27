Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 28th

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
Donaldson Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.27. 363,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,688. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Donaldson
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.