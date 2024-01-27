Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 28th

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.27. 363,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,688. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

