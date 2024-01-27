DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.630-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.460-3.480 EPS.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.78.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,595,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,765. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

