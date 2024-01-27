DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Down to $74.69

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.69, but opened at $64.45. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 5,781,809 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

