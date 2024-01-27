DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.460-3.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.2 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.650 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %
DD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.67. 4,595,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
